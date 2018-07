A Delaware county community is coming together Friday, in honor of two friends.The First Baptist Church in Collingdale has been hosting a Red Cross Blood drive all day.You can donate for another hour, volunteers were on hand until 5:30.It was all in memory of Michael Taylor and Mark McNeill.They were 15 years old when they were killed in a hit and run in 2011.The Red Cross is facing a shortage of blood this summer, giving the event another layer of importance.