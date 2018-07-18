It was a free day of art camp for youngsters, outside of Philadelphia city hall Wednesday.The program is called Make Art Philly, and this was the 3rd year local children were invited to partake by expressing themselves artistically in the city hall courtyard.There were a variety of creative and fun activities to keep the kids busy.Local cultural organizations, and regional art galleries helped provide the art supplies needed.Last year more than 1,500 children and their families attended Make Art Philly, here in center city.