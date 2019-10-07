A historic Jersey shore carousel gets a second life

SEASIDE HEIGHTS, N.J. (WPVI) -- A historic carousel at the Jersey shore has been thrown a lifeline.The New Jersey Historic Trust is providing a $750,000 dollar grant to help restrore a 1910 Dentzel carousel in Seaside Heights.109 year old ride survived hurricane sandy.It shut down in early April and will be dismantled later in October.The ride will be temporarily moved into storage and its mechanical parts inspected.The refurbished carousel is expected to up and running at a new location on the boardwalk by 2021.The funds still need approval by the state legislature and Governor Phil Murphy.