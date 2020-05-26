Community & Events

Chinatown on the rebound after being hit hard by COVID-19

By Timothy Walton
The pandemic has caused a lot of anguish for business owners around Philadelphia. Many in Chinatown believe the neighborhood was one of the most affected areas of the city.

Partly because Asian Americans acknowledged the crisis first because they got the news from friends, family and news stations in their home countries.

And some believe there was a backlash because of the stigma that Coronavirus was a "Chinese" virus. Either way, an estimated 95 percent of businesses in Chinatown were closed.

Normally a dining destination in Philadelphia, the neighborhood has been quiet for weeks. But now restaurants are leading the way in an effort to reopen Chinatown.

Vietnam Restaurant
221 N 11th St, Philadelphia, PA 19107

Penang Philly
117 N 10th St, Philadelphia, PA 19107

Emei
915 Arch St, Philadelphia, PA 19107
