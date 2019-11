The 6abc Dunkin Thanksgiving Day Parade has come a long way in the last century.No where is that more evident than in the quality of the floats. From nursery rhyme characters on wheels pulled by strings to a 22,500-pound float designed by a Mardi Gras King, known as one of the world's best float builders.We check out this year's main float, a massive cake for the 100th celebration, plus a look at how floats have changed over time.