A major donation for Community Development Association

OXFORD CIRCLE (WPVI) -- A major donation will go a long way to help a Community Development Association.
Thursday afternoon, the Oxford Circle Christian group was awarded $70,000 dollars from tax credits approved by the Neighborhood Assistance Program.
The association has after-school programs for kids, adult education classes, and numerous resources for families.
State representative Jared Solomon and community and business leaders were all there to celebrate.
