A major donation for Community Development Association

Oxford Circle Christian group was awarded $70,000 dollars as reported during Action News at 4 on March 7, 2019.

OXFORD CIRCLE (WPVI) -- A major donation will go a long way to help a Community Development Association.

Thursday afternoon, the Oxford Circle Christian group was awarded $70,000 dollars from tax credits approved by the Neighborhood Assistance Program.

The association has after-school programs for kids, adult education classes, and numerous resources for families.

State representative Jared Solomon and community and business leaders were all there to celebrate.
