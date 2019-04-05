A new mural unveiled to send a message

SOUTH PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A new mural has been unveiled to send a message to former Philadelphia residents, to remind them of what they've been missing.The Mural Arts project showed off its newly installed work Thursday at the Cherry Street Pier.It's called, appropriately, "What you've Been Missing."It's designed to encourage former residents and students to come back and rediscover the city's neighborhoods.It was designed by Philadelphia artist Felix St. Fort.