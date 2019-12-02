PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A new painting was unveiled at Philadelphia Police Headquarters Monday.
The painting is called "Watering the Seeds of Community Connection."
The artist was inspired by the police department's seasonal planting party, a beautification project that brings together officers and community members.
The art will hang in the lobby of police headquarters, at least for now.
There is already word that filmmaker Spike Lee has expressed interest in buying it.
A new painting was unveiled at Philadelphia Police Headquarters Monday
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More