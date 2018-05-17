COMMUNITY & EVENTS

A Philadelphia activist donates to the Smithsonian's Nat'l Museum of American History.

EMBED </>More Videos

Mark Segal donated rare journals, flyers, posters, letters and materials from his career since the 1970s. (WPVI)

WASHINGTON, D.C. (WPVI) --
An activist, journalist, civil rights pioneer and national LGBTQ leader from Philadelphia made a massive donation to the Smithsonian's National Museum of American History Thursday.

Mark Segal has documented his activism efforts for nearly 50 years.

He donated rare journals, flyers, posters, letters and materials that from his career that cover the 1970s to the present.

Segal also donated artifacts from his personal collection, including the first state-issued Gay Pride Proclamation.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
community-eventsPhilly ProudPhiladelphia Proud
(Copyright ©2018 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
COMMUNITY & EVENTS
Down At The Shore: Weekend of August 23, 2018
Energetic puppies bring smiles to faces
Great weather, big thrills for 2018 Atlantic City airshow
Philly school gets latest tech just in time for the school year
Kids were invited to "play in the streets" in Kensington
More Community & Events
Top Stories
Woman found strangled in Ardmore apartment
Mollie Tibbetts died from 'multiple sharp force injuries': Autopsy
Police: Assault rifle used in killings of 2 men in Kensington
Mollie Tibbetts' aunt doesn't want victim 'lost' in debate
2nd teen arrested in murder of high school star athlete Kristian Marche
Eagles D-Line squeezes into Uber in hilarious photo
Hurricane Lane soaks Hawaii: PHOTOS
32 children's medicines recalled for possible microbial contamination
Show More
Officials meet with family of man killed in police-involved shooting
School bus driver facing charges for endangering students
Police: Suspect sought for string of robberies in NE Philadelphia
Do you know this woman found wandering in Winslow?
Lynyrd Skynyrd guitarist Ed King dead at 68
More News