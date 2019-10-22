Community & Events

Have a spooky good time with the acrobats at the Haunted Circus Mansion

By Bethany Owings
Karen Rogers takes a peek at the Haunted Circus Mansion, a-one-of-a-kind Halloween Act, presented by The Philadelphia Circus School of Arts.

It's a chance for the teachers and students there to showcase their amazing skills and talents on the company's historic grounds in Germantown.

There will be two versions happening - the adult, scary version, and the kid-friendly trick-or-treat version with Halloween-themed activities, and an obstacle course for the kiddos!

The show runs the last two weekends in October and the school offers recreational programs year-long for all ages! Be sure to come in costume!

