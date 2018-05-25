COMMUNITY & EVENTS

Atlantic City boardwalk expands, Wildwood unlocked as holiday begins

Atlantic City boardwalk expands, Wildwood unlocked as holiday begins. Bob Brooks reports during Action News at 4pm on May 25, 2018. (WPVI)

ATLANTIC CITY, N.J. (WPVI) --
The unofficial start of summer began with some big celebrations at the New Jersey shore on Friday.

In Atlantic City, it was a picture-perfect day to unveil a newly-constructed portion of the boardwalk in Atlantic City.

It's already a big hit.

"It looks great, great view. Looks like Atlantic City is on the right track," said Greg Delso.

Project manager Keith Watson of the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers says they really worked hard to make this happen.

"The overall project and seawall and boardwalk cost over $32 million," he said.

But he says the work on the boardwalk isn't complete. They have plans to make it even longer.

"The city and state are partnering on a project that takes it up right at the end where we stopped. We're going to take that historic boardwalk all the way around to Gardner's Basin where the aquarium and shops and restaurants are," he said.

Meanwhile, in Wildwood, a large key was placed in the sand for the annual unlocking of the ocean! The key was turned, and the summer season began.

In Ocean City, American and military flags were flying. The Giannetti family says they never miss the weekend here.

And they too want to thank those who've made this holiday happen.

"It's wonderful what service people are doing. Thank God. We are proud to be Americans."

