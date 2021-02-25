Atlantic City police help woman who had just delivered baby in vehicle outside hospital

ATLANTIC CITY, New Jersey (WPVI) -- Atlantic City police came to the aid of a woman who had just given birth in a vehicle on the way to the hospital.A police officer's body camera captured the moments following the speedy delivery on Saturday.It happened outside AtlantiCare Regional Medical Center.According police, Officers Auttika Taing and Justin Peyton were leaving the hospital when a vehicle pulled up.The driver told the officers that her friend needed immediate medical attention.The officers went over to the passenger side of the vehicle and spoke to the woman.Police say the baby was in her pants."The officers could clearly see movement from inside the woman's stretch pants and hear the baby crying," police said.Officer Taing safely removed the baby girl.The officers wrapped the baby in a jacket while medical personnel cut the umbilical cord.On Wednesday, the officers had the opportunity to meet with the mother and her baby.Police say both are doing well.