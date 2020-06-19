WATCH
LIVE
Philadelphia
Pennsylvania
New Jersey
Delaware
EDIT
Log In
Watch
Photos
Local News
Philadelphia
Pennsylvania
New Jersey
Delaware
Categories
Weather
Traffic
Investigation
Troubleshooters
Consumer
Healthcheck
Links from Action News
Art of Aging
Weather
U.S. & World
Politics
Entertainment
Localish
Sports
6abc Loves the Arts
Station Info
About 6abc/Contact Us!
Action News Biographies
6abc Contests & Promotions
TV Listings
Jobs & Internships at 6abc
Community
Help With An Antenna
shows
Watch Action News Online
FYI Philly
Inside Story
Philly Proud
Visions
Overheard at Tredici
Follow Us:
Welcome,
Your Account
Log Out
Share
Tweet
Email
Action News 50
Action News debuts with innovative broadcast and personality
WPVI
Share:
Share
Tweet
Email
Share:
Share
Tweet
Email
Related topics:
community & events
philadelphia
action news 50 big stories
action news 50
Share:
Share
Tweet
Email
Copyright © 2020 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
ACTION NEWS 50
WATCH: Jim Gardner hosts 50 Years of Action News
Jim O'Brien, Dave Roberts and the evolution of the Action News weather team
Action News theme song and van are superstars on their own
Action News travels the globe to deliver the news to Philly
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Phillies: 5 players, 3 staffers test positive for COVID-19 in Clearwater
NJ to allow outdoor visits to assisted living facilities starting Sunday
Philly releases green phase plans; barbers, salons may open sooner
Officer involved in Breonna Taylor shooting to be fired
Carjacker sits on woman, leads police on chase: Police
Juneteenth being celebrated throughout Delaware Valley
What is Juneteenth? History, celebrations, future of the holiday
Show More
Jobless rate slides back from pandemic peak in Pa.
Protesters gassed, maced taking legal action
Action News Celebrates 50 Years!
Overturned truck dumps sand on Pa. Turnpike
Triple shooting in Wilmington, victims in serious condition
More TOP STORIES News