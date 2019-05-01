Community & Events

Action News swinging for the fences

EMBED <>More Videos

Matt O'Donnell, Jeff Skversky, and Meteorologist Chris Sowers stepped into the batter's box as reported during Action News at 4 on May 1, 2019.

SOUTH PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A few familiar faces swung for the fences Wednesday at Citizens Bank Park for a good cause.

Our very own Matt O'Donnell, Jeff Skversky, and Meteorologist Chris Sowers stepped into the batter's box for the American Heart Association's 22nd annual "Home Runs for Heart" media day.

Each one of them grabbed a bat and swung away.

Although there were plenty of foul balls, they each got in a few good hits.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
community & eventssouth philadelphiaphiladelphia proudphilly proud
Copyright © 2019 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
High school teacher appears in court on sexual assault charges
Teen shot outside Southwest Philadelphia corner store
UNC Charlotte shooting suspect ID'd as Trystan Terrell
Barr testifies: AG says Mueller letter was 'a bit snitty'
Memorial service held in Del. for Marine killed by roadside bomb in Afghanistan
Music teacher accused of sexual contact with student
Driver of dump truck killed in Robbinsville crash
Show More
Man accused of throwing objects, using machete in NJ road rage incident
'Jeopardy!' host Alex Trebek gets candid about cancer
Pennsylvania sees online sales taxes soar after court ruling
2 Swarthmore College fraternities will disband
FDA requires new black-box warnings on popular sleep aids
More TOP STORIES News