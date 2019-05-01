Action News swinging for the fences

SOUTH PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A few familiar faces swung for the fences Wednesday at Citizens Bank Park for a good cause.Our very own Matt O'Donnell, Jeff Skversky, and Meteorologist Chris Sowers stepped into the batter's box for the American Heart Association's 22nd annual "Home Runs for Heart" media day.Each one of them grabbed a bat and swung away.Although there were plenty of foul balls, they each got in a few good hits.