Alice Paul Equality Awards held in celebration of Women's History Month

Alice Paul Equality Awards were held on Monday night. Brian Taff has more on Action News at 10 p.m. on March 4, 2019.

MOUNT LAUREL, N.J. (WPVI) -- The "Alice Paul Equality Awards" were held on Monday night in celebration of Women's History Month.

This is the largest fundraising event of the year for the Alice Paul Institute, a non-profit in Mount Laurel, New Jersey.

The award honors individuals who embody the spirit of that activist, whose worked to advance gender equality in America.

Paul passed away in 1977 at the age of 92.

