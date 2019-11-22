Ambler Pop-Up Shop "Sleigh" Offers Holiday Help to Keep Season Joyful and Peaceful

AMBLER, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- The holidays can be the most wonderful time of year, and also the most stressful.
The cooking, the shopping, the wrapping - we can all use a few of Santa's elves to help us get it all done on deadline.
Enter a family from Ambler with a pretty genius holiday hack.
The Knobles started a holiday pop-up called Sleigh, where you can have all of your holiday gifts delivered and stored until the big day.
They will even assemble items and wrap them too.
You get your own "sleigh" bin for your holiday stash.
The idea? keep the joy and peace this holiday season.
"I think people like the personal touch that we are not trying to take away from their Christmas," says Colleen Knoble, a co-founder of Sleigh.
"You can send your gifts to us and we want to handle it for you, keeping your traditions in mind."
They do all of the recycling for all of the shipping boxes and they will also deliver it all to your home when you're ready to do the gifting.
They can also decorate your gifts to look like Flyers' mascot Gritty.
