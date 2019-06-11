American Red Cross hosts Battle of the Badges Blood Drive

NORRISTOWN, Pa. (WPVI) -- Members of the Montgomery County Sheriff's office and the Norristown police and fire departments rolled up their sleeves in a unique challenge.They are each trying to recruit the most eligible blood donors during their American Red Cross "Battle of the Badges."This friendly competition helps the Red Cross meet its demand for blood donations.Last year, the Norristown police and fire departments won the challenge.The true winners here are the recipients of the blood donations.