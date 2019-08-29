GLOUCESTER TWP., N.J. (WPVI) -- A South Jersey law enforcement agency was recognized for its dedication to keeping man's best friend safe.The Homeward Bound Pet Adoption Center awarded the Gloucester Township Police Department with the "Animal Angel Award" Thursday.The honor is given to the organization or business with a proven track record of ensuring Camden County's animals are cared for, protected, and loved.Officers with the department have helped countless lost pets and strays find their forever homes.