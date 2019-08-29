Community & Events

"Animal Angel Award"

GLOUCESTER TWP., N.J. (WPVI) -- A South Jersey law enforcement agency was recognized for its dedication to keeping man's best friend safe.

The Homeward Bound Pet Adoption Center awarded the Gloucester Township Police Department with the "Animal Angel Award" Thursday.

The honor is given to the organization or business with a proven track record of ensuring Camden County's animals are cared for, protected, and loved.

Officers with the department have helped countless lost pets and strays find their forever homes.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
community & eventsgloucester townshipphiladelphia proudphilly proud
Copyright © 2019 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Philadelphia police searching for missing teen
Woman arrested, charged with stabbing sisters in Brewerytown
5 in custody after shots fired at police
More than 50 guns, grenades, pipe bomb, found inside Philly home
Alex Trebek done with chemo, 'on the mend' for new season of 'Jeopardy!'
'A big deal': Florida braces for Hurricane Dorian
Six Flags to unveil Jersey Devil Coaster in 2020
Show More
Masked grocery store robbers hold workers at gunpoint
Military helicopters making pit stops in Lehigh Valley
Uber attack: Video shows woman biting rideshare driver
Man accused of exposing himself to hotel clerk, following her to CVS
AccuWeather: Labor Day winning weather weekend
More TOP STORIES News