WORCESTER, Pa. (WPVI) -- It was all about outside games and fun for a great group of kids in Montgomery CountyThe Children's Charity of the Delaware Valley hosted 200 kids with disabilities at this annual camp.There was archery, bounce houses, obstacle courses, and water game on Variety's campus in Worcester.The yearly camp is called the Annie Madden Sunshine Games in honor Annie Madden, a camp counselor who tragically lost her life in a car accident.It's all about a care-free day for the campers.There was also a big moment when Regal presented Variety with a check for $80,000 in support of Variety's programs.