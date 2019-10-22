Community & Events

Annual Scholastic Chess League tournament

SPRING GARDEN (WPVI) -- Tuesday, more than 100 Philadelphia high school students started a months long game of chess.

The annual Scholastic Chess League tournament kick-off event was held in Spring Garden.

Teams will compete in bi-weekly games through February.

The ultimate winners will have a chance to compete in state and national championships.

In August, the United States Chess Federation recognized Philadelphia, as the 2019 Chess City of the Year.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
community & eventsnorth philadelphiaphiladelphia proudphilly proud
Copyright © 2019 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Upper Darby teacher resigns after racially-charged altercation
Teen found dead near Penn State campus, fraternity suspended
Father accidentally backs over son with lawn mower: Police
2 teens assaulted in separate, similar incidents in NE Philly: Police
Atlantic County Prosecutor announces arrests in 2 cold case murders
76ers' Tobias Harris donates $1M to 9 charities through 'community draft'
Mother of girl who died of 'terminal illness' indicted on murder charge
Show More
Pa. man accused of stealing nearly $1M from condo associations
Man caught on video placing anti-Semitic fliers on cars
Couple dies in Torresdale fire, 2 others injured
Community outraged after NJ teens accused of using racial slurs, urinating on girl
President Trump likens impeachment inquiry to 'a lynching'
More TOP STORIES News