SPRING GARDEN (WPVI) -- Tuesday, more than 100 Philadelphia high school students started a months long game of chess.
The annual Scholastic Chess League tournament kick-off event was held in Spring Garden.
Teams will compete in bi-weekly games through February.
The ultimate winners will have a chance to compete in state and national championships.
In August, the United States Chess Federation recognized Philadelphia, as the 2019 Chess City of the Year.
