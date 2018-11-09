COMMUNITY & EVENTS

Army museum in Cumberland County gets a makeover

Army museum in Cumberland County gets a makeover. Alicia Vitarelli reports during Action News at 4 p.m. on November 9, 2018.

By
MILLVILLE, N.J. (WPVI) --
As we approach Veterans Day, there's something special happening in Cumberland County to make sure that we never forget the sacrifice made by our heroes.

The Millville Army Air Field Museum is a celebration and commemoration of aviation and WWII veterans.

Today, it's getting a much-needed makeover, thanks to Home Depot.

The Millville Army Air Field Museum was dedicated by the U.S. War Department in 1941 as "America's First Defense Airport."

During WWII 10,000 men and women served at this gunnery school for fighter pilots, and visitors today can see original aircraft and hear their stories.

The Home Depot Foundation was hard at work today transforming a new building there.

More than 50 volunteers were busy painting the building, installing new lighting, replacing doors and windows, fixing bathrooms and floors.

The museum says it's overwhelmed by this support.

Lisa Jester, Exec Director, Millville Army Air Field Museum said, "This renovation means we can turn our building into a model shop to teach kids to do flying and excess artifacts

For members of team depot, this was their day off

This is their eighth annual Celebration of Service campaign.
