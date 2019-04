WEST PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- In West Philadelphia, a clean up crew, of sorts, spent the day sprucing up Carroll Park.They worked in the playground area, planted trees, and laid down new mulch.All of these volunteers work at Arnold Bread.The company decided to clean up the park, at North 58th Street and West Girard Avenue, to celebrate the launch of updated recipes for its "Whole Grain" line of products.