Renowned artist J.G. Jones, Incyte raising MPN awareness with 'Rare Reflections' initiative

It takes a rare talent to become a comic book artist, and artist J.G. Jones is using his talents to bring to life the powerful and personal stories of others like him who have lived with rare, chronic, progressive blood cancers called MPNs.Jones made his debut in the comic book industry in 1994. He's known for his work with publishers such as DC Comics and Marvel.In 2009, Jones was diagnosed with a rare chronic blood cancer (myeloproliferative neoplasms or MPNs).Jones teamed up with Incyte for Rare Reflections: MPNs Unmasked, an initiative focused on raising awareness about the disease and bringing to life the personal and powerful stories of real people impacted by MPNs.