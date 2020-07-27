Local culture and arts institutions come roaring back after COVID-19 closures

After four months of closures due to COVID-19, local arts and cultural institutions have begun to reopen with plenty of pandemic precautions.
There's even a new museum set to open in Cape May, celebrating Harriet Tubman, who worked at the shore town to raise money to fund her work on the Underground Railroad.
And while theaters have been unable to open their doors to live audiences, The Wilma has created a Globe model that is both innovative and inspired by the Shakespeare theater of centuries past. Still in the design phase, it would separate the audience members from the stage and each other.
Adventure Aquarium | Facebook | Instagram
1 Riverside Dr, Camden, NJ 08103
Independence Seaport Museum | Facebook | Instagram
211 S Christopher Columbus Blvd, Philadelphia, PA 19106
215-413-8655
The Mutter Museum | Facebook | Instagram
19 S 22nd St, Philadelphia, PA 19103
The Franklin institute | Facebook | Instagram
222 N 20th St, Philadelphia, PA 19103
Harriet Tubman Museum | Facebook | Instagram
*Anticipating mid-August opening
632 Lafayette St, Cape May, NJ 08204
Wilma Theater | Facebook | Instagram
265 S Broad St, Philadelphia, PA 19107
215-546-7824
