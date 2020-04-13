Community & Events

You can watch live concerts, theater shows and more at home during the Coronavirus pandemic

By Natalie Jason
Consider this your cabin fever fix: You can now take in museums, live concerts and more from the comfort of your living room.

With most venues closed right now due to the COVID-19 pandemic. But if you're itching for the arts, lots of organizations are offering up online content.

Think of it as 'armchair culture'!

A virtual tour of the Museum of The American Revolution.

Theatre and Arts


Museums


Music and Concers
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
community & eventsfyi phillycoronavirus
Copyright © 2020 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
AccuWeather: Tornado Watch in effect for entire 6abc viewing area
Trump fires back at Fauci with retweet after criticism
Dr. Fauci discusses date on reopening country
2 young children dead after Strawberry Mansion fire
George Stephanopoulos tests positive for COVID-19
Utility crews across region bracing for Monday's storms
COVID-19 related deaths top 500 in Pa.
Show More
1 dead, 2 injured following shooting inside Juniata Park apartment
Preparing for strong storms during COVID-19
HEARTWARMING! Mom gets to see son during COVID-19 outbreak
Pa. school using lab to create face shields for health care workers
At least 18 dead as Easter tornadoes, severe storms sweep US south
More TOP STORIES News