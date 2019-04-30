AT&T supports Trenton urban farm

TRENTON, N.J. (WPVI) -- An urban farm in Trenton got a big boost Tuesday, from AT&T.The company donated $105,000 dollars to Capital City Farm.New Jersey's first lady, Tammy Murphy, was there to discuss the state's new initiative called "Believe Trenton."The money will go toward planting community gardens in the city so more people have access to healthy fruits and vegetables.After the announcement, volunteers stayed to help work at the farm.