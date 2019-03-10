Atlantic City holds 33rd annual Saint Patrick's Day Parade

ATLANTIC CITY, N.J. (WPVI) -- The Atlantic City Boardwalk turned into a sea of green during the 33rd annual Atlantic City Saint Patrick's Day Parade.More than 40 local organizations and bands took part in this festive event.There was live music, dancing, fun costumes, candy and a whole lot more.Two veterans of the Atlantic City Fire Department--John Mistler and Norman Wilson-- served as grand marshalls.The Saint Patrick's Day Parade has been a tradition down the shore since 1986.-----