Atlantic City's new spots for sports betting and relaxation

Here's what's new in Atlantic City for 2019

Atlantic City just added two new options for fun and relaxation! The Borgata is betting on a new sportsbook entertainment area with a $12 million destination bar -- the Moneyline Bar & Book. Over at the Tropicana, it's wellness inspiration from the sea at the newly redone Sea Spa, for when it's time to unwind and escape!1 Borgata Way, Atlantic City, NJ 08401609-317-10002813 Boardwalk, Chelsea Tower, Atlantic City, NJ 08401609-340-4363