Atlantic City's new spots for sports betting and relaxation

Atlantic City just added two new options for fun and relaxation! The Borgata is betting on a new sportsbook entertainment area with a $12 million destination bar -- the Moneyline Bar & Book. Over at the Tropicana, it's wellness inspiration from the sea at the newly redone Sea Spa, for when it's time to unwind and escape!
Moneyline Bar & Book | Facebook | Instagram
Borgata Hotel Casino & Spa
1 Borgata Way, Atlantic City, NJ 08401
609-317-1000
Sea Spa | Facebook | Instagram
Tropicana Atlantic City
2813 Boardwalk, Chelsea Tower, Atlantic City, NJ 08401
609-340-4363