FYI Philly

Atlantic City's new spots for sports betting and relaxation

By Natalie Jason
Here's what's new in Atlantic City for 2019

Atlantic City just added two new options for fun and relaxation! The Borgata is betting on a new sportsbook entertainment area with a $12 million destination bar -- the Moneyline Bar & Book. Over at the Tropicana, it's wellness inspiration from the sea at the newly redone Sea Spa, for when it's time to unwind and escape!

Moneyline Bar & Book | Facebook | Instagram
Borgata Hotel Casino & Spa
1 Borgata Way, Atlantic City, NJ 08401
609-317-1000

Sea Spa | Facebook | Instagram
Tropicana Atlantic City
2813 Boardwalk, Chelsea Tower, Atlantic City, NJ 08401
609-340-4363

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
community & eventsatlantic cityjersey shorefyi phillyfyi jersey shoresports betting
Copyright © 2019 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
FYI PHILLY
You can now walk a Llama in New Jersey | FYI Philly
Down the Shore fashion and trends for summer 2019 | FYI Philly
Homeward Bound's New Rent'A'Dog Program
How to make MADE Atlantic City's delicious chocolate martini | FYI Philly
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Police: Girl, 9, critical after illegal explosive device detonates inside home
Roving crowd of young adults damages multiple police cars
Video released of suspects in brutal Washington Square robbery
Truck crashes into house causing collapse
Police investigate shooting at City Avenue gas station
Owners of Hahnemann file for bankruptcy
What the hail?!? Freak hailstorm hits Mexico
Show More
How to keep the kids busy throughout the summer
ESPN: Miami finalizing sign-and-trade with 76ers to acquire Butler
AccuWeather: Still Comfortable Today, Hot and Humid Starting Tuesday
Lil Nas X appears to come out in tweet
Woman sentenced for strangling grandmother, wrapping her in plastic
More TOP STORIES News