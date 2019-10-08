Community & Events

Auto Dealers' Caring for Kids Foundation coat drive

CENTER CITY (WPVI) -- Thousands of students and their teachers piled into the Pennsylvania Convention Center Tuesday morning to celebrate a big donation.

The Auto Dealers' Caring for Kids Foundation distributed 8,400 new winter coats.

Elementary students had a little help trying on the jackets, until they found their favorite to keep.

"This is my favorite day of the year. You can't imaging the reaction of some of these kids getting a brand new coat. Some of them have never had a new thing in their lives "

Over the next few weeks, the foundation will be holding events like this in different communities throughout our area.

In all, nearly 53,000 coats are being donated, thanks to auto dealers in the region.
