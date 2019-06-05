Community & Events

Back on My Feet Treadmill Challenge

CHERRY HILL, N.J. (WPVI) -- Wednesday was global running day and to celebrate local runners were challenged to run for eight hours to combat homelessness.

The nonprofit Back on My Feet hosted the Treadmill Challenges in Philadelphia and Cherry Hill.

250 people broke into 15 teams to run for eight straight hours on 15 treadmills.

Their goal was to raise more than $50,000 dollars to help people in need.

Prizes were awarded for most miles run, most funds raised and most team spirit.
