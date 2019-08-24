Community & Events

"Back the Blue" supporters rally in Mayfair for Philadelphia Police

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Philadelphia Police supporters waved signs during a "Back the Blue" rally in Mayfair Friday night.

The rally, at the corner of Frankford and Cottman avenues, was to show support for police in the face of what they describe as a growing anti-authority sentiment and harassment of law enforcement.

They also wanted to praise the six officers who were wounded in a shootout last week.
