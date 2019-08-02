Back to School Carnival in Juniata Park

JUNIATA PARK (WPVI) -- Who said going back to school can't be fun?It is if you're celebrating with a carnival.For a 9th straight year, Drexel University and the Center for Children and Youth with Special Health Care needs at St. Christopher's, celebrated the end of summer with just that, at the Lighthouse field on Erie Avenue.School age children, who are patients and their families, got back packs stuffed with school essentials like notebooks, pencils and folders.The festivities also included water ice, face painters, and a magic show.Since it's inception the free event has supplied almost 10,000 children with back to school swag.