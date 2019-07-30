Community & Events

Bacon's Boutique addresses students need for clothing

NEW CASTLE, Del. (WPVI) -- Something that's making us Philly Proud Tuesday.

A Delaware teacher, seeing first hand the critical need for clothing, started a boutique where everything is free no questions asked.

This is William Penn High school teacher Shana Bacon.

Four years ago she noticed that the clothing donations at the Rose Hill Community Center in New Castle, Delaware were unorganized, and people had to pick through bags.

So she had racks and shelves installed, reached out for more donations, and she's able to proudly clothe anyone who walks in with a need.

She calls it, Bacon's Boutique.

"It just became more of a passion and everyone started donating. I have a whole other room full of donations that takes me time to get through but it's a passion especially at school students will come to me and say Miss Bacon do you have any? because they know I have it."

Bacon says many of the students are often too proud to ask, so she reaches out.

She makes sure everything is clean and would be something she would wear herself.

She often gets brand new items donated, and calls it a blessing.

All of this with a full time job teaching health and phys ed.

She's always looking for donations there at the rose hill community center, and a few good volunteers to help.

