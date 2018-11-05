COMMUNITY & EVENTS

Bank donates new quad scull to Haddon Township Crew Club

Bank donates new quad scull to Haddon Township Crew Club. Sarah Bloomquist reports during Action News at 10 p.m. on November 4, 2018.

The Haddon Township Crew Club has a new quad scull thanks to 1st Colonial Community Bank.

The bank donated $19,000 to the club to purchase the quad which was revealed during a ceremony Sunday at the Camden County Boathouse on the Cooper River.

The quad was named "Community" in honor of the bank.

Champagne was poured over the bow as part of a tradition to please King Neptune.

