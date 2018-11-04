COMMUNITY & EVENTS

Bank donates new quad skull to Haddon Township Crew Club

EMBED </>More Videos

Bank donates new quad skull to Haddon Township Crew Club. Sarah Bloomquist reports during Action News at 10 p.m. on November 4, 2018.

The Haddon Township Crew Club has a new quad skull thanks to 1st Colonial Community Bank.

The bank donated $19,000 to the club to purchase the quad which was revealed during a ceremony Sunday at the Camden County Boathouse on the Cooper River.

The quad was named "Community" in honor of the bank.

Champagne was poured over the bow as part of a tradition to please King Neptune.

------
Send a News Tip to Action News
Learn More About 6abc Apps
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
community-eventsnew jersey newsdonations
(Copyright ©2018 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
COMMUNITY & EVENTS
Sharrie Williams takes part in scholarship event in Wilmington
Nydia Han emcees Free to Breathe 5K in Fairmount Park
Volunteers in Newark create emergency care kits for children entering foster care
Veterans Parade makes its way through Center City
More Community & Events
Top Stories
Gas leak causes house explosion in Gladwyne
Supposed barricade situation in New Hope turns out to be a hoax
Police release names of 2 women killed in New Jersey crash
Migrant caravan trudges through 'route of death' in Mexico
Off-duty officer helps save Havertown fire victim's family
Woman at center of harassing rant in viral video turns herself in
17-year-old recalls family's close call during Mayfair house fire
Rally looks to inspire voters to get out and vote this Election Day
Show More
Classes canceled at Emmaus High School due to flooding
Man dies after being shot 11 times in West Philadelphia
Man shot outside West Philadelphia takeout restaurant
2 teens stabbed at party inside Frankford garage
Teachers in border wall Halloween costumes put on paid leave
More News