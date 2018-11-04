Bank donates new quad skull to Haddon Township Crew Club

The Haddon Township Crew Club has a new quad skull thanks to 1st Colonial Community Bank.
The bank donated $19,000 to the club to purchase the quad which was revealed during a ceremony Sunday at the Camden County Boathouse on the Cooper River.
The quad was named "Community" in honor of the bank.
Champagne was poured over the bow as part of a tradition to please King Neptune.
------
Send a News Tip to Action News
Learn More About 6abc Apps
Related Topics:
community-eventsnew jersey newsdonations
community-eventsnew jersey newsdonations