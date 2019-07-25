Community & Events

Bank of America donates to Habitat for Humanity

NEWTOWN, Pa. (WPVI) -- $15,000 dollars will go a long way to help the Habitat for Humanity of Bucks County.

Bank of America presented the grant to the non-profit at the opening of the bank's new financial center in Newtown.

The grant is part of the bank's commitment to investing in the greater Philadelphia community to help it grow.

The Newtown bank center is the sixth new or remodeled financial center to open in the greater Philadelphia area in the past few months.
