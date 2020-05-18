Community & Events

Barnes Foundation is taking virtual art galleries to another level

By Wendy Daughenbaugh
During the COVID-19 crisis, the Barnes Foundation is among the many cultural institutions in Philadelphia finding different ways to stay connected virtually.

You can tune in at lunchtime on weekdays to hear curators, scholars and educators give 5 to 15-minute talks about a favorite piece of art. There are also online classes available.

You can take a deep dive into research on artworks, explore the galleries from your home and do virtual family activities. The museum is also planning for the reopening with a blockbuster new exhibit opening on woodworking artist Elijah Pierce debuting in the fall.

It will be the Barnes' biggest exhibit since the 1990s, with works from private collections that have never before been seen.

Barnes Foundation Upcoming Exhibitions

Elijah Pierce's America | Website
opening September 27

20th & The Parkway, Philadelphia, PA 19130

Exhibition contributors include: The Collection of Jill and Sheldon Bonovitz. Promised gift to the Philadelphia Museum of Art
  • Columbus Museum of Art

  • Keny Galleries, Columbus, Ohio


Marie Cuttoli: The Modern Thread from Miró | Website
Extended through August 23, viewable when the museum reopens
