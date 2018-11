BAYADA Home Health Care employees received a big surprised during a "Gratitude Luncheon" in Center City.Founder Mark Baiada announced he is gifting his employees $20,000,000 dollars.The gifts will range from 50 dollars for newer employees to thousands of dollars for those who have been with the company for many years.The money is part of Mark Baiada's "Lasting Legacy" plan as the company transitions to nonprofit.