Community & Events

Be Kind: Project Refit on a mission to help veterans

By Nicole Borocci
PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- The non-profit group, Project Refit, is founded by veterans, for veterans.

In 2017, Army Veteran Daniel Lombard returned from combat in Afghanistan with PTSD, but one hour of therapy wasn't enough.

He met a mutual friend, James Corbett, and after a four-hour vent session, they decided to invite other veterans to join the open exchange.

"In the beginning, I believe a lot of first responders believe, you have to talk to someone who's been through what you've been through to understand. Then I learned, that's not the case at all," Daniel Lombard, a veteran, and co-founder of Project Refit added.

Project Refit has now reached over 200,000 people through virtual buddy checks in the pandemic.

Now, they're taking their mission on the road, with a first-of-its-kind, "mobile base".

They describe it as a VFW on wheels, showing up to veterans' homes and community events.

"We'll be going to stadiums and concerts, bringing veterans out of their homes because they know there's going to be a community there for them," Corbett said.

Each mobile base costs $250,000.

Project Refit has been saving up for the past few years but is still short of its goal.

The non-profit is calling on the community to help.

Teams of fundraisers can even get their names featured proudly on the mobile base if they are some of the top earners.

Check Project Refit out on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
community & eventsphiladelphiaveteranscommunityfeel goodbe kind
Copyright © 2021 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
AccuWeather: Sunny and cold today, but more snow on the way
Tom Brady wins Super Bowl No. 7, Buccaneers beat Chiefs 31-9
School District of Phila. teachers won't be mandated to report to classroom
School Closings
Find out which schools are closed in your district.
Philly officer facing DUI charges in crash that critically injured woman
Andy Reid: 'My heart bleeds' for those in son's car crash
Snowstorm didn't stop Montco residents from getting vaccine
Show More
Man shot inside Philadelphia Mills Mall: Police
Memorial service for John Chaney to be held Monday
Amanda Gorman, in a first, brings poetry to Super Bowl
Residents digging out from more snow
Biden wants to use NFL stadiums for vaccines
More TOP STORIES News