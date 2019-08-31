Community & Events

Beachgoers enjoy the long holiday weekend

The long Labor Day holiday weekend is here.

It's the last hurrah of the summer season before we settle into another school year and welcome the cooler weather.

Beachgoers found plenty of sunshine as they marked the unofficial end to the summer season.

Families packed the beaches, soaking up the sun Friday.

Some say they are sad to see the lazy days of summer come to an end.

"It's very bittersweet, it went fast," says Susan Leonard of Lansdale.

Lifeguards will be on duty all weekend long, including Labor Day Monday.

So if you haven't planned a trip to the shore yet, it's not too late!
