Beautiful 50th Memorial Day Service at Triton High School

RUNNEMEDE, N.J. (WPVI) -- The sun was shining on Triton Regional High School today as they held their 50th Annual Memorial Day Program.

The event began with a flag raising by the Stetser-Lamartine American Legion Post 281 Firing Squad and featured performances by the school's band and choir.

The school's Vietnam War Memorial, one of the oldest at a high school in the country, was the stage for this ceremony. It features the names of several Triton graduates who were killed in the war. Students read their names and tolled a Liberty Bell to remember them.

Former Representative Robert E. Andrews left everyone in high spirits with his keynote speech, encouraging all students to be grateful and mindful of the sacrifices made to keep this country great.

Watch as heroes of the past and present were honored today.
