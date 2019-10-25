Belmont Charter School's "Belmont Voices"

MANTUA (WPVI) -- Young students in the Mantua section of Philadelphia turned their school into a concert hall Friday.Children from Belmont Charter School had the chance to show off their talent, and voices, as part of a special showcase.This is the third year of "Belmont Voices."The event started as a curriculum change in the classroom.But after a positive response from students, teachers decided to transform the after-school program into a full-fledged production."We brought this in as an opportunity to use your voice. That's why we don't call it Belmont choir. We call it Belmont voices because not every kid sings. We have hip-hop here we have vocalists hereMore than a hundred children in first through 7th grade perform and work behind the scenes, to make the production a success.