Community & Events

Belmont Charter School's "Belmont Voices"

MANTUA (WPVI) -- Young students in the Mantua section of Philadelphia turned their school into a concert hall Friday.

Children from Belmont Charter School had the chance to show off their talent, and voices, as part of a special showcase.

This is the third year of "Belmont Voices."

The event started as a curriculum change in the classroom.

But after a positive response from students, teachers decided to transform the after-school program into a full-fledged production.

"We brought this in as an opportunity to use your voice. That's why we don't call it Belmont choir. We call it Belmont voices because not every kid sings. We have hip-hop here we have vocalists here

More than a hundred children in first through 7th grade perform and work behind the scenes, to make the production a success.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
community & eventsphiladelphiaphiladelphia phillieseducationmusicphilly proud
Copyright © 2019 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
'I'm about to blow his brains out:' Fletcher Cox 911 call released
NFL Expert Picks: Predictions, betting, TV info for Eagles-Bills, Week 8 games
Woman suing Habitat for Humanity after home burns down
Threat closes Temple's School of Medicine, suspect in custody
Odor of fuel/gas being reported across Delaware County
Penn grad becomes 24-year-old billionaire overnight
Man survives being shot 15 times in Kensington
Show More
Suspect in custody in 11-month-old's shooting; family speaks out
Man allegedly grabs child, 12, walking home from school: Police
Missing cruise ship passenger appears to have jumped
Former McDonald's manager speaks out after throwing a blender at customer
AccuWeather: Milder Overnight
More TOP STORIES News