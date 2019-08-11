Benchmark Twilight Cycling Classic celebrates 15th year in West Chester

WEST CHESTER Pa. (WPVI) -- The weather was perfect for it. Saturday spectators gathered for the 15th Benchmark Twilight Cycling Classic.Organizers said because the weather was so accommodating they expected thousands of fans to show up."I would say tonight with the perfect weather we've gotten I think closer to 20,000," said Mark Yoder.Throughout the day there was a mixture of amateur and professional cycling.This year's event is particularly special as it was part of the finals of the prestigious CRITS Championship Series.By the time it was all said and done, athletes completed hundreds of laps around the city.Action News caught up with the winners of the Trike challenge."Brandywine Heating and Air Conditioning has been a team, has been involved for four years now and so this is our second time as a full team and our second win," said racer Kat Morris.