Bensalem police to hand free ice cream in 'Copsicle' bus

Bensalem police unveiling 'Copsicle' ice cream bus

BENSALEM, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- The Bensalem Police Department in Bucks County will unveil a new sweet ride on Wednesday.

It is called the "Copsicle."

The ice cream bus will soon begin to patrol the streets with officers behind the wheel, handing out free ice cream.

The department says the goal is to form relationships and break down barriers with young residents.



The "Copsicle" is a converted small school bus that was donated by the school district to the police department.

The Building a Better Bensalem coalition also provided funds for the bus.

The bus will be unveiled at Imagination Land Playground on the 3700 block of Hulmeville Road at 1 p.m.
