Bensalem students show off skills for 'Dancing Classrooms Philly'

BENSALEM, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- For the last 10 weeks, 8th grade students in Bucks County have worked with specially trained dance instructors.On Friday, the students at Cecelia Snyder Middle School in Bensalem showed off what they learned and took part in "Dancing Classrooms Philly."Twice a week they learn about difference dance styles like the salsa, waltz, rhumba and tango.Today they demonstrated the different dances for friends and family.