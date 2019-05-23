"Best Buddies" with special needs at Norristown Area High School

NORRISTOWN, Pa. (WPVI) -- Students at Norristown Area High School made friendships of a lifetime this year with their "Best Buddy!"
They have created a new chapter of this worldwide program known as "Best Buddies," where regular education students pair up with special education students for fun activities throughout the year.
Today, they finished a successful year of fun with a "Buddy Bop" dance party.
Next, these buddies will be headed to see the Special Olympics together!
See how this program creates an inclusive environment for all students at Norristown Area High School and many more in our area. To learn more, visit the Best Buddies website.
