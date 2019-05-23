community journalist

"Best Buddies" with special needs at Norristown Area High School

NORRISTOWN, Pa. (WPVI) -- Students at Norristown Area High School made friendships of a lifetime this year with their "Best Buddy!"

They have created a new chapter of this worldwide program known as "Best Buddies," where regular education students pair up with special education students for fun activities throughout the year.

Today, they finished a successful year of fun with a "Buddy Bop" dance party.

Next, these buddies will be headed to see the Special Olympics together!

See how this program creates an inclusive environment for all students at Norristown Area High School and many more in our area. To learn more, visit the Best Buddies website.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
community & eventsautismcommunity journalistspecial needs childrendown syndrome
Copyright © 2019 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
COMMUNITY JOURNALIST
Local students meet "Sim Man"
"Go Topless Day" with Jeeps in Philly
South Philly's Italian Market Festival
World's Largest Chicken BBQ
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Philadelphia officer who shot unarmed man identified
Accuweather Alert: Clearing Skies Tonight, Sunny Holiday Weekend
NWS: Tornado landed in Bucks County Sunday night
SEPTA: Driver who broke railroad crossing arm made right decision
Philly special education teacher charged with selling cocaine
Glenolden man allegedly linked to drug overdose death arrested
Philly rolls out new interactive online paving map
Show More
AAA : More travelers hitting the road for Memorial Holiday Weekend
Murdered woman's family visits baby who was cut from her womb
Police chief questions suspect's accounts on Maleah Davis
Beef recalled nationwide due to E. coli concerns
Armed suspects steal car from Center City couple packing for trip
More TOP STORIES News