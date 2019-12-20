Closing out 2019 with light shows, holiday fun

Festive things to do for the whole family
From a massive train display to the ballet and a high flying electrical spectacle, we rounded up three fun, family-friendly things to do that are guaranteed to get you in the holiday spirit.
Broadway Philadelphia: Cirque Dreams Holidaze | Tickets |FB
December 26-29
Merriam Theater
250 S. Broad Street, Philadelphia, PA 19102
PA Ballet: George Balanchine's The Nutcracker |Website | FB
Through December 31
Academy of Music
240 S. Broad Street, Philadelphia, PA 19102
Brandywine River Museum of Art: Brandywine Christmas |Website |FB
Through January 5
1 Hoffmans Mill Rd, Chadds Ford, PA 19317
Localish Presents: Philadelphia's Miracle on South 13th StreetThere are over 300,000 lights on this famous Philadelphia Street!
For the past 20 plus years the residents of South 13th Street in South Philadelphia have come together to put together one of the best Holiday Lights display in the city. Philadelphians have dubbed it Miracle on South 13th Street and people come from far and wide to see the festive display.
Longwood Gardens gets a Christmas makeoverAt Longwood Gardens, you can spend time with family and friends over the holidays -- indoors and out!
From their conservatories to their lush gardens, this destination becomes transformed every year this time into a display called 'A Longwood Christmas'.
The event runs through Jan. 5, 2020 and is open every day, including holidays.
Longwood Gardens | Facebook | Instagram
1001 Longwood Road, Kennett Square, PA 19348
610-388-1000
LumiNature: A New Way to Experience the Philadelphia ZooThe Philadelphia Zoo is all lit up for the holidays it new exhibit LumiNature.
With 12 unique experiences, sharing a magical journey filled with lights and stories about conservation and the animals that make the zoo so special.
LumiNature is a timed, ticketed event - entrance times are available every half hour from 4:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. LumiNature closes at 10:30 p.m. The exhibit runs through January 5, 2020.
Philadelphia Zoo
3400 W Girard Ave, Philadelphia, PA 19104
Rothman Orthopaedics Ice Rink & Cabin at Dilworth ParkThe Rothman Orthopaedics Ice Rink at Dilworth Park is an unparalleled entertainment experience on Philadelphia's center stage in a wonderfully urban and unique setting.
Open seven days a week, Nov. 8-Feb. 23, the rink offers wintry fun for all ages, with a full slate of programs.
In the Rothman Orthopaedics Cabin, located next to the rink, you can cozy up with warm cocktails like spiked hot chocolate or festive drinks featuring Maker's Mark and Jim Beam Apple, along with craft beers from Victory Brewing and Stella Artois. Alcohol is served starting at 5 p.m. on weekdays, and 11 a.m. on the weekends for adults 21 and over.
Tasty bites and sweet treats will keep guests going in between skating sessions and shopping trips.
Rothman Orthopaedic Cabin
Dilworth Park
1 S 15th St (West Side of City Hall), Philadelphia, PA 19102
Hours November - December
Monday-Thursday: 11 a.m.-9 p.m.; Friday-Saturday: 11 a.m.-11 p.m.; Sunday: 11 a.m.-8 p.m.
Hours January - February
Monday-Thursday: 4 p.m.-9 p.m.; Friday: 4 p.m.-11 p.m.; Saturday: 11 a.m.-11 p.m.; Sunday: 11 a.m.-8 p.m.
Visitors who show their SEPTA Pass or SEPTA Key will receive $1 off ice skating admission (Sunday-Thursday, excluding holidays; skate rental not included).
LEGOLAND is building fun, from LEGO Santa to mini Philly
LEGOLAND Discovery Center Philadelphia in the Plymouth Meeting Mall is celebrating its Holiday Bricktacular.
LEGOLAND is celebrating the season with decorations made of legos; from an interactive Gingerbread person to Santa's sleigh and a snowman. Their Philadelphia MINILAND is complete with City Hall, the Franklin Institute (look for Santa), The Rothman Ice Skating Rink, Christmas Village and tons of little details that make our city special, including the 6abc Action News van.
You can build your own LEGOs, take a class from a master or ride on the Imagination Express.
LEGOLAND Philadelphia | Facebook | Instagram
Plymouth Meeting Mall
500 West Germantown Pike, Plymouth Meeting, PA 19462
The Funplex brings outdoor amusement fun indoors
It's basically heaven for a kid. Where you can find outdoor carnival rides - indoors. Plus an Indy-themed go-kart track!
It makes for the perfect place to take your family to warm up and have some fun ... on a cold winter's day. It will almost remind you of being on the Jersey shore boardwalk!
The Funplex is open every day starting at 10 a.m. after Dec. 21! Join them for holiday specials all week, that ends with a special balloon drop on New Year's Day!
The Funplex | Facebook
3320-24 NJ-38, Mt Laurel Township, NJ 08054
Cirque Dreams Holidaze's flies into the Kimmel CenterCirque Dreams Holidaze is turning the season into a high-flying electrifying spectacle.
The show is Broadway Philadelphia's holiday spectacular with about 20 acts on stage.
Shelter Me: Hackett Elementary in Fishtown and Operation Santa PawsThis holiday season, Students and staff at Horatio B. Hackett Elementary School in Fishtown are participating in Operation Santa Paws, a nation-wide endeavor to bring holiday cheer to rescue and abandoned animals.
The donation drive is run by special needs teacher Mrs. Lori Petrozino, who teaches grades 3-5 at Hackett. The students plan to give the donations to the Fishtown SPCA, a brand of the Pennsylvania SPCA, managed by Hand2Paw.
Learn more about this noble mission and how the kids are leading the caus elocally in this week's Shelter Me with Jeannette Reyes.
Operation Santa Paws | Facebook
Pennsylvania SPCA | Website | Facebook
350 E Erie Ave. Philadelphia, PA 19134