Bethlehem 'Snow Ball' event will help pediatric cancer patients

BETHLEHEM, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- A black-tie event is being held this weekend in Bethlehem to help children battling cancer.
Isabella, 9, had been waiting for the summer of 2019. She was learning to ride a horse, was going to the park with her friends, and was finally allowed to ride her bike alone. The summer of 2019, however, had other plans.
"In August, she was complaining about some knee pain," explained her mother, Chastity Moina. "We got the x-ray and when we left we got a call that we had to go to the emergency room that it was actually a tumor-like lesion that was on her femur."
It was bone cancer.
"It felt like a lot of blows at one time and so it was important to have everybody. It can be draining," said Moina.
Moina says her daughter is now at the point where she's spending more time in the hospital than her own home. That's why she and other families with pediatric cancer patients are hoping the entire community rallies to help an organization that's been helping them, the Pediatric Cancer Foundation of the Lehigh Valley, which does everything from helping families with gas money to sending kids to camp.
This weekend, the organization is part of the annual Greater Lehigh Valley Chamber of Commerce Snow Ball.
"We need to get people there so that they can bid on the live and silent auction items which is the part that benefits the foundation and our local families that have kids with cancer," said Michelle Zenie, the organization's executive director.
People interested in attending have until Wednesday to purchase tickets. CLICK HERE to learn more.
