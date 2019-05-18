Bethlehem's Martin Tower to be demolished on Sunday

BETHLEHEM, Pa. (WPVI) -- On Sunday, the skyscraper that was once the world headquarters of Bethlehem Steel is coming down.The Martin Tower is being imploded to make room for a mixed-use development.The 21-story building has been vacant for 12 years.The implosion is scheduled to start right around 7 a.m.Bethlehem police will begin closing surrounding roads beginning at 5 a.m.Action News will have a live report from the demolition site during Action News Sunday Morning.