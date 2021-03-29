FYI Philly

Big Time: Life in an Endangerous Age brings dinosaurs back to life at the Philadelphia Zoo

By Wendy Daughenbaugh
PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- The Philadelphia Zoo's new exhibit, Big Time: Life in an Endangerous Age will take you back 66 million years; back to a time when a giant asteroid slammed into the Earth, ending the reign of dinosaurs.

The exhibit includes 24 life-sized creatures, including T-rex and Triceratops, and takes visitors through the years as our ancestors spread across the globe.

Along the way, visitors meet saber-toothed cats, gorilla-sized lemurs and humongous birds, all of which have gone extinct; and today, as other amazing animals like polar bears, rhinos and elephants are at risk for the same fate.

Big Time: Life in an Endangerous Age | Philadelphia Zoo: Tickets | Facebook | Instagram

3400 West Girard Ave, Philadelphia, Pa. 19104
